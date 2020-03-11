Charles “Mike” Michael Daugherty
September 21, 1962 –
February 19, 2020
A memorial service for Mike Daugherty, 57, of Angleton will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton.
Mike was born September 21, 1962 and passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
He will be lovingly remembered, by wife and soulmate of 36 years, Diane; stepson, Chad Whitley and wife Christina; grandchildren, Tawnee and Chad Jr.; brothers, Destry Daugherty and Angie, Rannie Daugherty; sisters, Cheryl Daugherty Garnett and Chris, Patricia Daugherty Pruitt and Travis; mother-in-law, Gladys Bodungen; sister-in-law, Glenda McCain; brother-in-law, Patrick Bodungen; loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles extended family and dear friends. He will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Sanford Daugherty and Clara Virginia Daugherty; brother, Ray “Sandy” Daugherty; father-in-law, Wilber Bodungen; as well as many uncles, aunts and cousins.
He loved fishing, working and restoring cars, gardening, yardwork, building things and visiting friends and anyone he came in contact with. He was a kind, giving person with a big heart. He could be found working hard whenever he could with his wife at A Family Flower Shop in Angleton.Charles “Mike” Michael Daugherty
September 21, 1962 –
February 19, 2020
A memorial service for Mike Daugherty, 57, of Angleton will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton.
Mike was born September 21, 1962 and passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
He will be lovingly remembered, by wife and soulmate of 36 years, Diane; stepson, Chad Whitley and wife Christina; grandchildren, Tawnee and Chad Jr.; brothers, Destry Daugherty and Angie, Rannie Daugherty; sisters, Cheryl Daugherty Garnett and Chris, Patricia Daugherty Pruitt and Travis; mother-in-law, Gladys Bodungen; sister-in-law, Glenda McCain; brother-in-law, Patrick Bodungen; loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles extended family and dear friends. He will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Sanford Daugherty and Clara Virginia Daugherty; brother, Ray “Sandy” Daugherty; father-in-law, Wilber Bodungen; as well as many uncles, aunts and cousins.
He loved fishing, working and restoring cars, gardening, yardwork, building things and visiting friends and anyone he came in contact with. He was a kind, giving person with a big heart. He could be found working hard whenever he could with his wife at A Family Flower Shop in Angleton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.