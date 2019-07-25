Francisco M. Villarreal
Francisco M. Villarreal, 64, of Angleton, TX passed away peacefully at his home. He was born to Santos and Guadalupe Villarreal in Angleton, TX on July 24, 1954.
A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
He loved working and playing hard, especially with horses.
Francisco is survived by his daughter, Nichole Marie Villarreal; siblings, Santos Ybarra Villarreal and wife Albina, Andrea Villarreal Vera, Maria Villarreal Flores and husband Arnulfo, Cleofas Martinez, Guadalupe Caudillo and husband Martin, Hope Villarreal Robles and husband Frank; grandson, Soren Nicholi Enger; as well as numerous other family and friends.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
