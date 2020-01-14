Cindy Simoneau
April 28, 1958 – January 11, 2020
Cindy Simoneau, 61, born in Colorado, April 28, 1958, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at her home in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Survived by her husband Marvin Simoneau.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm followed by 2:00 pm Memorial Service at First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson.
Our sincerest condolences to the Simoneau family. You are in our prayers
