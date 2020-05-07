Georgia Heneretta Armstrong
May 8, 1929 –
May 5, 2020
Georgia Heneretta Armstrong, 90, of Angleton passed away on Tuesday, May, 5, 2020. She was born in Calico Rock, Arkansas on May 8, 1929 to her parents Jasper and Lulu Anderson.
Georgia was a very talented musician and was known as the “Queen of Country Music” in Brazoria County. Her children and all her grandchildren will miss her singing and playing the guitar.
Georgia is survived by three daughters, Linda McAdda (Donnie, Jr.), Darnell Ince (Donald), and Dixie Strother; one son, Ray Peavy (Linda); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Peavy, LeRoy Gibson and Iv Armstrong; her parents; three sisters, Florence Anderson, Reba Sprayberry and an infant sister; and one brother, Noble Anderson.
Visitation will be Friday, May 8, 2020 at Grace Community Fellowship Brazosport Church in Richwood from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m.. The Internment will be at Restwood Cemetery.
