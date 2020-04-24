LaFerne Sherrill Kubin
April 17, 1951 –
March 31, 2020
LaFerne “L.A.” Sherrill Kubin, age 68 years young, a long-time resident of Surfside Texas, passed away in Houston, Texas on March 31st, 2020. She was born April 17th, 1951, the youngest child to Raymond and Lillian Black in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
In 1987 she moved to Texas where she met and married the love of her life Frank Wayne Kubin. They recently celebrated 30 years of marriage. Together they shared a blended family of four children, Kristi, David, Kristie and Kimberly.
Those that knew and loved LaFerne would agree she was a kind and spirited person with a radiant, hippie soul. She loved being outside, the ocean, boats and fishing which led her to a 15-year career with Capt. Elliott’s Party Boats in Freeport, Texas and even marrying her husband on one of their boats. She collected seashells, had a green thumb and a love for Texans football. LaFerne was always happiest at the beach or with her family but, preferably, both. Her smile was bright, and her heart was big. She is loved dearly and missed sorely.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lillian Black; and brother, Richard “Rick” Black.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Kubin, of Surfside, Texas; daughter, Kristi Dedek; son, David Dedek, both of Marietta, Oklahoma; daughter, Kristie Kaiser and wife, Rain Kaiser, of Richwood, Texas; and daughter, Kimberly (Kimmie) Mills and husband, Jeffrey (Jeff) Mills, of Angleton, Texas; 12 grandchildren, six great grandchildren; brother, Jerald “Jerry” Black and wife, Yolie Black of El Paso, Texas; brother, Randall “Randy” Black, of Davenport, Florida; sister-in-law, Gayla Black, of Angleton, Texas; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends she considered family.
Due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing her family will be holding a celebration of life for family and friends at a future date.
