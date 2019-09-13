Frances “Ruedene” Phinney
Frances “Ruedene” Phinney, 88, of Angleton, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wavely and Josephine Sweeney Roye; husband of 48 years, Glenn Phinney; siblings, Sam Roye, William “Peewee” Roye, Mack Roye, Laverne Aldridge; and great granddaughter, Gracey Adams.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Glenda Ames and husband, Herb, and Jacque Dyer and husband, Bill; brother, Jerry Roye and wife Louella; brother-in-law, Bob Aldridge; grandchildren, Carie Adams and husband, Chad, Angie Primeaux and husband, Robbie, Megan Dyer and Sarah Dyer; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Baylie and Bethany Sundbeck, Bradley and Emily Vandenberg, and Breanne and Madison Adams; and a host of other family and dear friends.
Ruedene was born on July 3, 1931, in Hamilton, Texas. In 1943, she and her family became pioneers of Lake Jackson, Texas. She enjoyed sitting outside; visiting with her neighbors and looking at her yard, which she took great pride in. Known to some as “Ironsides”, Ruedene was a resilient woman who left behind a legacy of strong women. She was funny and loving, but powerful and stood behind her beliefs. Her pastor described her as either the softest, hard person he knows or the hardest, soft person. Ruedene was always alert and present during interactions and expected others to do the same. She had a way of making everyone love her, and never failed to make you feel loved. She rooted for the underdog every time and did not hesitate to pick you up when you were down. Ruedene lead a life of love and service; serving her family, her church, her community, and even strangers. She was strong in her faith and spent much of her time helping at the church. She was a charter member at Northway Baptist and ran the kitchen there for many years. Ruedene was an amazing and strong woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ruedene’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org, or to Northway Baptist Church.
A visitation and funeral service for Ruedene will take place at Northway Baptist Church, 1421 Buchta Rd., Angleton, Texas 77515. The visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Interment will follow at Restwood Memorial Park in Clute, Texas.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
