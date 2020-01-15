Cyrus Mark Fleming
Staff Sgt. (Retd.) Cyrus Mark Fleming of Leander, Texas, and formerly of Yoakum, lay down his arms on Jan. 4, 2020, after losing his last skirmish in a valiant 13-year battle with heart disease. Mark, a proud US military veteran and bearing, late in life, a 100 per cent disability rating, served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars during his 20 years of military service.
Mark leaves behind his devoted wife Jewel (Shelton) Fleming, stepsons David Summersill, Norman Adams and Sam Adams; granddaughter Rebecca Fleming; great-granddaughter Kaidynce Fleming; brothers-in-law Greg Olds and Lawrence Shelton; sister-in-law Mabel Shelton; plus 21 additional grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Mark, his family and friends will always be grateful for the dedicated, caring aid provided by his home healthcare workers.
Mark, proud of his service to his country, was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.
He attended Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown until 1952, when he volunteered for service in the U.S. Army, in which he served with honor and dignity. He held numerous awards, including the prestigious Bronze Star.
His pride in the U.S. armed forces led him to submit patriotic entries he conceived and executed in numerous parades throughout Central Texas over the years. He never failed to not only receive an award for each entry but also was greeted by salutes from the crowds. He always felt that the applause and recognition was for the defenders of America, not for himself. His displays on his private vehicle bore the name of every recipient to date of the U.S. Medal of Honor.
Mark’s last request was to be interred with the U.S. flag, the Texas flag and the flag that memorializes service members — the Missing in Action and Prisoners of War flag which had flown in front of his home.
Mark will be honored at a memorial service at the Leander VFW Hall on Saturday Jan. 18, 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are being sent in the name of Cyrus Mark Fleming to the Leander VFW Chapter 10427, 8760 FM 2243, Leander TX 78641.
Brother, may you rest in peace.
