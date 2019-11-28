Stephen Phillip Fox
July 16, 1973 –
November 22, 2019
Stephen Phillip Fox, 46, of Rosenberg, passed from this life on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born on July 16, 1973 in Richmond, Texas to Greg and Kathy (Moore) Fox.
Stephen was an all around great athlete. He loved the Astros, Texans, Rockets, and Aggies. He really loved hunting, fishing, golfing, boating, or anything outdoors with his family and friends. Stephen especially loved his kids. They were his pride and joy. His face would light up when he talked about them. Stephen will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Pastor Ryan Pate officiating. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until service time. Serving as pallbearers will be Dylan Douget, Colby Douget, Logan Skinner, Carson Skinner, Russell Pope, Ron Pope, AJ Hoffman and Stoney Strother.
Stephen is survived by his son, Cory Fox; daughter, Kristyn Fox; step-son, Kyle Freeze; father, Greg Fox and wife, Rhonda; mother, Kathy Shannon; sisters, Stacy Fox Chesser and husband, Blaine, and Tracy Fox Skinner; brothers, Russell Pope and wife, Amy, and Ron Pope and wife, Kristin; nieces and nephews, Dylan and Colby Douget, Logan and Carson Skinner, Caden and Austin Pope, and Peyton and Cade Chesser, Natalie Saenz and Lauren Gandy.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, T. A. “Bo” and Mary Sue Bohac and Billy Moore; uncle, Mike Moore; mother of Cory and Kristyn, Kathy Freeze Dusek, and step-father, Tim Shannon.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX 634 S Columbia Dr 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.