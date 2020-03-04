Ira Lee Crisp, Jr.
January 30, 1932 –
February 24, 2020
Ira Lee Crisp, Jr., 88, of Angleton, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira Lee and Elvie Smith Crisp, Sr.; and brothers, Bill Crisp, Doyle Crisp and Weldon Crisp.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 years, Irene Shifflett Crisp; children, Rodney Crisp (Mae Delle), Valerie Bates, Beverly Boethel, and Gary Crisp (Robin); sister, Jewelene Cornish; grandchildren, Roddee Crisp (Laura), Chelsea Legate, Travis Crisp (Jennifer), Sheri Shire (Al), Tabitha Musquiz (Donald), Richard Boethel, Tracy Binney (Charlie), and Sarah Osterloh (Ricky); great grandchildren, Cameron, Ethan, Owen, Ryan, Colin, Layla, Samuel, Al, Elle, Trevor, Austin, Connor, Zoe, Joshua, Xavier, Willow, and Zane; along with a host of other family and dear friends.
Ira was born on January 30, 1932, in Franklin, Texas. He attended school in Texas City where he met the love of his life, Irene Shifflett. He worked for Texas New Mexico Power for many years and ultimately retired from the company. Ira enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and playing penny poker. He was a huge sports fan and always supported his Cowboys. More than anything Ira loved his family, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Interment of cremains for Ira will take place at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.
A memorial service will be held that afternoon at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas, at 3:00 p.m., with a visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.