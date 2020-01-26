Juana Paula Gonzales
Our loving mother, Juana Paula Gonzales, 66, of Freeport, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her devoted and loving family.
Paula was born to Vincent Deleon and Catarina T. Deleon in El Paso, TX, March 21, 1953.
Paula was preceded in death by her father, Vincent Deleon; and brother, Manuel T. Deleon.
She is survived by her loving mother, Catarina Tijerina; husband of 50 years Juan Gonzales; and her children, Cynthia Guajardo (husband Joe Flores) and Juan Sanchez (wife Nicole Sanchez); her three beautiful granddaughters, Chelsye Escobedo, Chassity Guajardo, and Juliann Sanchez; three handsome grandsons, Angel Sanchez, Mason Guajardo and Isaiah Sanchez; three amazing great-granddaughters, Maria, Abigail and Shelby Flores.
She is also survived by her loving six sisters and four brothers; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. She also was loved by her extended family friends that she has made over the years at her home-away-from Home.
Paula is loved by many for she had a huge heart that allowed her to devote her life to caring and having a hand in so many lives. She is known for her cooking and tough love, Beautiful smile and so much more.
A visitation and funeral service for Paula will take place at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. The family will start accepting friends for a visitation at 4:00 p.m. and will continue to do so until service time at 5:30 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to the Gonzales family at www.palms funeralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
