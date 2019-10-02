Edgar “Mike” Huffman
Edgar “Mike” Huffman passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 61, in Clute, TX.
He was born on November 13, 1957 to Artie and Mavlin Huffman in Walker County, Texas. He was a good man and a good father that provided for his children. He was an animal lover and had his dogs til his last day.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved grandmother.
He is survived by his three children, Michael S. Huffman (Meagan) of Dickinson, TX; James T. Huffman (Brandy) of Lake Jackson, TX; Laura Ann Rosa (Stephanie) of Angleton, TX; eight grandchildren, Alex, Gavin, Mia, Cain, Abby, Bradley, Mikayla and Hunter; his two brothers, JR DeVore of Hillsboro, TX and Daniel Miller of Waco, TX; and nieces and nephews.
Gathering for family and friends will be Saturday, October 5 from 2 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home.
