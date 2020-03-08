Katharine Fern Cross
Katharine Fern Cross, 64, of West Columbia passed away on March 1, 2020. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa to her parents; Virgil and Sharon Foote.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cross; and her father, Virgil Foote.
She is survived by her mother, Sharon Foote; daughters, Kimberly Rathkamp (Jessie) and Janet Parten (Travis); sister, Michele Harnett (Jim); and grandchildren, Corey Barrientos (Cindy), Amanda Ochoa (Michael), Avery Camacho, Tyler Rathkamp, Celeste Loughman, Alexis Alvarado, Matt Alvarado; three younger grandchildren; and six great grand children.
A memorial service will be held on Monday March 9, 2020 at Victory Fellowship Cowboy Church at 10:00 a.m.
Online condolences may be made to www.stroudfuneralhome.com
