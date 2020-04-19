Hugh P. Blanchard
May 5, 1940 –
April 5, 2020
Hugh P. Blanchard (80) passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday April 5th at 4:36 p.m., surrounded by his loved ones. Hugh was born on May 5, 1940 in Freeport, Texas to Arch and Tassie Blanchard.
He joined the Air Force where he graduated from Lakeland Air Force Base in November 1957 from Squadron 3709. He worked for Monsanto for more than 20 years. He was of the Baptist faith.
He married Chiyoko Mori on December 8, 1960, whom he met while stationed in Tokyo, Japan. He retired honorably on October 31, 1978 as a Master Sergeant.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Chiyoko; his sister, Una Joyce Blanchard; and his brother, Bobby Blanchard.
He is survived by his sister, Patsy Boudreaux and her husband, Barney Boudreaux, of Montgomery; his brother, Roger Blanchard, of Angleton; sons, Frank Blanchard, of Clear Lake and Archie Blanchard, of Spring; grandchildren, Patrick Blanchard, of Angleton, Jessica, of Clear Lake, and Nicholas, of Clear Lake; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Lilly, of Clear Lake.
A family only service was held to celebrate Hugh’s life.
The family asks that memorials be made in Hugh’s honor to a charity of your choice.
Words of condolences and encouragement can be left at: www.restwood funeralhome.com.
