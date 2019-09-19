Lynn Hutchison
Lynn Hutchison 64 of Clute, TX passed away Monday night September 16, 2019 at 11:15 p.m. at home after losing her battle with cervical cancer. She was surrounded by her husband and her little dog Sadie along with her hospice care team.
Lynn worked at the old Diamond Shamrock store at Surfside Beach as asst. manager and manager from 1994 until 2002
Lynn is survived by her husband, Steve Hutchison (Hutch) and Sadie of Clute TX; daughter, Angi Pursche of TX; son, Jerry Lynn Mathis of SC; four grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Nelson of Alabama, Cathy Anderson of Tennessee; brothers, Bobby Anderson of Tennessee and Dale Anderson of Oregon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.