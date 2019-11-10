December 26, 1936 –
October 23, 2019
Nathan Dean Newton passed away on October 23, 2019 in Huntsville, Texas. He was born on December 26, 1936 in Freeport, Texas to Nathan Johnson Newton and Lela Ruth Rhodes Newton.
Dean was Class of 1955 at Brazosport High School and graduated college from SFA School of Forestry Class of 1972. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1955-1959 and retired from US Army Corps of Engineers - Albuquerque District. He was a life time member of the NRA and a member of Forrest Masonic Lodge #19 in Huntsville. Dean was also a devoted member of First United Methodist Church in Huntsville.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan Johnson and Lela Ruth Newton; sister; Beverly Powell; brothers, Arvin Newton and Freddie Newton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Julia Ann Newton; son, Terry Newton (Kathy); grandchildren, Joshua Newton (Nur), Benjamin Newton (Channah) and Aerin Newton; great grandchildren, Aubrey and Seth Newton; and nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Garden Park Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to foundation fighting blindness. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com
