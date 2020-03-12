Royce Dean McCoy, Jr.
March 30, 1946 –
March 9, 2020
Royce Dean McCoy, Jr., 73, Freeport, Texas lost his battle with cancer on March 9, 2020.
Royce was born to Royce Dean McCoy, Sr. and Billie Jean McCoy on March 30, 1946 in Houston, Texas.
Royce was married to Karen McCoy in Holly Lake Ranch, Texas on November 7, 1998.
Royce was a lifelong entrepreneur owning numerous businesses over the last forty years. His most successful business venture was Alliance USA (Formula One) which he founded in the early nineties. He was a very talented public speaker, sharing the stage with the likes of his friend, Zig Ziegler.
Royce was involved in many civic and service organizations. He was elected County Judge in Wood County. He was a proud member of Lake Jackson Church of Christ. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He liked to travel, play golf with his sons, daughter, and wife and to watch his Houston Astros. He was a 1964 graduate of Brazosport High School and attended college at The University of Houston.
Royce was preceded in death by his father, Royce McCoy, Sr.; first wife, Victoria Walker McCoy.
Royce is survived by his mother, Jean McCoy; wife, Karen McCoy; brother, Ronnie (Jane) McCoy; sister, Gina McCoy; son, Mike (Anita) McCoy; son, Tim (Chani) McCoy; Son, Scott (Vicki) McCoy; son, Mark (Kellye) McCoy; daughter, Kelly McCoy; grandchildren, Steffan (Kylie) McCoy, Vicki McCoy, Chelbi (Colton) Traylor, Grant (fiancé Skyler) McCoy, Tim McCoy, Jr., Madelynn McCoy, Taylor McCoy, Meredith McCoy, Averi McCoy, Mason McCoy; great-grandchildren, Blakely Traylor, Emerson Traylor, Cheyenne McCoy.
Serving as pallbearers Bobby Delarios, Wray Walker, Scott Dewess, Steffan McCoy, Tim McCoy, Jr., Grant McCoy. Honorary Pallbearers are Mason McCoy, Dorsey Walker.
Visitation will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Service will be held at Lake Jackson Church of Christ on Saturday March 14, 2020 starting at 1:00 p.m. followed by the Graveside service at Restwood Memorial Park.
