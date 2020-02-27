Nelda Jo Gasaway
Funeral Services for Nelda Jo Gasaway, 61, of Freeport will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church in Angleton, TX with Pastor Benjamin Emanuel officiating. Burial will follow at Peaceful Cemetery in Brazoria, TX.
She passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Chi St. Luke Health Brazosport in Lake Jackson, TX.
She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, sewing, playing games on her tablet, spending time and laughing with family and friends. Her past enjoyment was playing catcher with her softball teams the Blue Sox and Mixed Breed.
She is survived by her sons, Damone Gasaway (Alisha Crews) and Johnny Ray Gasaway, both of Freeport; father, Robert Gasaway, Sr., Angleton; sisters, Deborah Gasaway (Wesley Wiltz) and Raven Gasaway, both of Angleton; granddaughter she raised, DaNichelle Gasaway, Freeport; grandchildren, DaLexis and DeDreon Monroe, Jayla Gasaway, all of Angleton, Johnny Ray Gasaway, Jr. and Jenesis Gasaway both of Kansas; niece, Cheetara Myles; nephew, Justin Bolton (Rene Bolton); goddaughters, Kentrele Jones and Melody Williams; aunt, Jimmie Woodard, Lois Perry, Jessie Campbell, all of Angleton, Thelma Scott and Mattie Spencer, both of Houston; uncles, Charles Holmes, Lufkin, TX and Willie Ray Holmes, Houston, TX; great nephew, Jordan Bolton; special cousin, Annette Bess; adopted family, daughter, Dena Gayle; son, Rayburn Gayle; grandkids, Donavan Avery, John and Toby Gayle; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Active Pallbearers will be Quinton Payne, Terrance Gaul, Terry Allen, Otis Scott, Tauron Thomas and Kaelob Brown.
Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton (979) 849-8800.
