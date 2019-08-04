Debra Ann Sweeny Gienger
Debra Ann Sweeny Gienger, 64, of Angleton, Texas passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, peacefully in her home. Debra was born December 13, 1954, in Freeport, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Louise Sweeny; and brother, Robert Sweeny.
She is survived by daughter, Tina (Ricky) Quirk, of Angleton, TX; son, Rick (Jessica) Peel, of Sargent, TX; and daughter, Debbie (Raymond) Garcia, of Oyster Creek, TX; grandchildren, James & Kellie Peel, Justin Peel, Drake Peel, Trace Peel, Rayne O’Brien, Brittany Schneider (Willie), Cheyanne Lowery (Toby), Haley Whitworth (Billy), Michael Garcia; and grandchildren by heart, Carlos & Cortney Dominguez; 11 great-grandchildren and two on the way; brother, Ricky (Carol) Sweeny, of Angleton, TX; sister, Mary (Terry) Jeffers, of Jones Creek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service to be held at Family Life Church on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
