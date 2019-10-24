Andrew Phillip Johnson, Sr.
“Boguda”
Funeral services for Andrew Phillip Johnson, Sr., 93, of Brazoria will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Brazoria, TX. Burial will follow at Jerusalem Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
