Daisy Beatrice Horn
Daisy Beatrice Horn of Sweeny, Texas, peacefully went home to the Lord surrounded by family on August 1, 2019, at the age of 101.
Daisy was born in Corsicana, Texas, on August 31, 1917, and grew up in Navarro County, where she met and married her husband in 1937. They eventually settled in Sweeny, Texas, in 1943, where they raised their family.
Daisy, affectionately called “Memaw” by so many, worked as Church Secretary at First Baptist Church Sweeny for 11 years, and went on to retire from Texas New Mexico Power in 1982. Daisy faithfully served her community for over 30 years as a Pink Lady Volunteer at Sweeny Community Hospital, and served the Lord for 65 years as a devoted Sunday School teacher and choir member at FBC Sweeny. Memaw enjoyed traveling, especially to the Holy Land, working crossword puzzles, mowing and working in her yard until the age of 90, being surrounded by her family and friends, and her nightly bowl of Blue Bell ice cream.
Daisy is preceded in death by husband, James Elliot “Bully” Horn; parents, Isom and Mary Tomlin; siblings, Curtis “Buddy” Tomlin, Bessie Whitten, Ray Tomlin, Hugh Tomlin, Jack Tomlin, Lois Stroder, Minnie Saunders, Berniece Horn and their respective spouses, as well as numerous beloved family members and friends.
She is survived by daughters, Brenda Biron and husband, Yale, of Canyon Lake, Texas, and Terri Drake and husband, Mark, of Canyon Lake, Texas; grandchildren, Greg Drake and wife, Lori, of Austin, Texas, Michael Biron of Canyon Lake, Texas, Stefanie van de Bruinhorst and husband, Michael, of Fulshear, Texas, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Colton, Drake, Hayden, Ava and Everleigh; and by her best friend of over 65 years, Ernelle Orr.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Sweeny on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sweeny Cemetery in Sweeny, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Sweeny — Missions. The family would like to extend our deep appreciation to the loving staff of Gruene Senior Living, and our sincere thanks to those who cared for her at Resolute Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas.
Arrangements are by Baker Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486. Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
