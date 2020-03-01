Luann “Jae” Barkalow
August 4, 1956 –
February 18, 2020
Luann “Jae” Barkalow, 63, of Angleton passed away on February 18, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1956 in Houston, TX. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 10-11:00am in Palms Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Angleton Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Jae’s name to a charity of your choice. Also per Jae “Everyone who can wear jeans.”
