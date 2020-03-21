Ella Elsie Reimer Machac
September 14, 1929 –
March 15, 2020
Ella Elsie Reimer Machac passed with peace and grace on March 15, 2020.
Predeceased by her daughter, Joella Schwartz, she is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Quentin Joseph (Joe) Machac, her daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Michael Mowry and her son and daughter-in-law Terry and Debra Machac. “Gran” is also survived by her grandchildren and spouses, Jill Boyle (Patrick), Jared Durbin (Stacy), Erica Flores (Joe), Erin Machac (Julie), Kristen Rhodes (Clayton), and Misty Byrd (Chad) and twelve great-grandchildren.
Ella was born in Tavener, Texas on September 14, 1929 to Emil and Hedwig Reimer. She was welcomed by three brothers and two sisters and enjoyed life as the youngest sibling in a loving family.
In 1949, she met a young handsome newspaper editor, Joe Machac, who had recently moved to East Bernard and they were married on June 1, 1950. Over the next 8 years, Ella and Joe welcomed two daughters and one son into the family.
Throughout the years, Ella was lovingly elevated from mother to grandmother (Gran) and then to great-grandmother (GG). Her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was evident in all she did. She loved to shop and travel and spend time at the family ranch. She enjoyed the countless hours she spent serving her church and community. She will be remembered for her beauty, her love and devotion to her family and friends, and her afternoon wine chats.
Ella will be laid to rest in East Bernard, Texas.
A Memorial service will be held at a future date with Rev. Rodger Garbs officiating.
If you wish, donations may be made to the Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Avenue, Waco TX 76708.
The birth and death of this wonderful, vibrant lady is not nearly as relevant as the days that she lived to the fullest between those two dates.
Memorial condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com
