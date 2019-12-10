Keith U. Adams
May 6th, 1937 –
December 6th, 2019
Keith U. Adams, of Fayetteville, Texas, went to be with the Lord on December 6th, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born in Shelby County, Texas on May 6th, 1937 to Uron and Dollie Belle (Taylor) Adams.
He is survived by his loving wife, Billie (Erdman) Adams; daughters: Kimberly, Jodie and son, Matthew, and his wife, Wendy Jordan Adams. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Hope (Adam) Johnson, Lacey (Michael) Rogers, Abigail, Reese and Mitchell Adams; and two great-grandchildren, Ella Johnson and Collins Rogers; sister-in-law, Ann Nimitz and son, E.Z. and brother-in-law, Fred Erdman and son, Jeff and wife, Ramona.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Uron and Dollie Belle Adams; sister and brother-in-law, June and David Stine; his father and mother-in-law, Fredrick and Annie Erdman; brother-in-law, Edwin Nimitz, Sr. and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Erdman.
Keith attended Brazosport High School where he was elected class President four years straight, but kindly declined the fourth year and deferred to a friend. He graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1959 with a B.S. in Business and Accounting. Upon graduation he was awarded the rank of 2nd Lieutenant in the Army through four years in the ROTC program. Keith met the love of his life at Sam Houston and they married on Friday, August 30th, 1957. They were married in Houston, Texas at Christ Presbyterian Church and honeymooned in La Grange for one night, as Keith had to be back at school for football practice.
Keith was a long-time banker and was President of Fayetteville Bank. He ended his career as a Controller in the oil and gas industry.
Keith loved his family and above all making sure they were safe was his number one priority. He also shared a deep passion for horses with his wife and was a life time member of the American Quarter Horse Association along with the NRA. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed watching baseball and football and loved spending sun up to sun down outdoors tinkering with whatever project he had going at the time.
Visitation will be held at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home in La Grange, Texas on Sunday, December 8th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A graveside service for all family and friends will be held on Monday, December 9th at 11 a.m. at Rutersville Cemetery in Rutersville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 W. 26th St., Bryan, TX 77803; St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 N Rusk St., Fayetteville, TX 78940, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 800 N. Franklin St., La Grange, TX 78945 or a charity of choice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
