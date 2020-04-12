Consuelo C. Castaneda (Chelo)
August 9, 1927 –
March 17, 2020
Consuelo C. Castaneda entered eternal rest on March 17, 2020 at the age of 92.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, David Castaneda (Ludy); two daughters, Linda Garcia and Fanny Carrillo (Ernesto); and Gerald Castaneda Jr. (Linda)who was raised at an early age by Consuelo and Oscar; two sisters, Oralia Rodriguez and Armandina Hernandez. Consuelo was also survived by 10 grandchildren; and 17 great -grandchildren.
Consuelo was preceded in death by husband, Oscar Castaneda Sr.; and son, Oscar Castaneda Jr.; two sisters, Maria de Jesus Sanchez and Josefa Felan.
Pallbearers were David Castaneda, Ernesto Carrillo, Gerald Castaneda Jr., Tricia Quave, Darwin Quave, Lane Quave. Honorary pallbearer was Oscar Castaneda III.
Visitation was on March 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Rosary was at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services were held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Graveside service followed at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Cemetery in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Funeral arrangements by Yeager-Barrera Mortuary.
