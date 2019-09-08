Katherine Eugenia Smith
Katherine Eugenia Schubeck Smith, 78, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 with her children by her side.
Katherine was born on April 27, 1941 in Houston, Texas to the late Eugene and Catherine Schubeck. Her family moved to Lake Jackson where she attended Brazosport High School and also graduated from there.
Katherine lived in Houston for many years working in the Oil and Gas Industry for Targa Resources. After retirement she moved back to Lake Jackson to be closer to her children. Katherine lived a full life and enjoyed traveling, playing tennis, and going to the beach. She loved spending time on Lake Buchanan water skiing, exploring hidden places on the lake and being with family.
Katherine was a previous member of the Junior Service League of Brazosport and Riverside Country Club. She helped start the Brazosport Visitors and Convention Council and promoted the Brazosport area by traveling to area boat and travel shows.
Katherine is survived by her two children, Kimber James and Kevin Berry; grandchildren, Katherine James, April James, Carsen Berry, Addie Berry and Colin Berry; and brother, Eugene Schubeck.
She was predeceased by her sister, Judy Penney.
Katherine had a great sense of humor and would spend hours laughing and talking with friends and family. She also loved spending time with her beloved cocker spaniels Emmitt and Colin.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Susan and the staff at Oak Village Nursing Facility in Lake Jackson and Brandi with A-Med Hospice Care. Even though she was not with you very long you went above and beyond to help care for her.
Donations can be made to SPCA of Brazoria County.
