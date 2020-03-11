Billie Jean Buswell
February 14, 1930 –
March 8, 2020
Billie Jean Buswell, 90, of Angleton, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Willie Conner Cox, and her husband of over 40 years, George T. Buswell.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Carol Anne Witte, Sheryl Lynn Beaver, George T. Buswell, Charles E. Buswell, and Bruce G. Buswell; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of other family and dear friends.
Billie was born in Collinsville, Texas, on February 14, 1930. It is no coincidence she was born on Valentine’s Day because Billie was the most loving and all-around amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and everything about birds. Billie was the queen of garage sales and is in heaven right now having a huge garage sale, and the time of her life. She ran her household with strength, intelligence, and intuition. Billie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A visitation for Billie will take place at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The graveside service will be held at Angleton Cemetery, under the pavilion, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the Buswell family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
