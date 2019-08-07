Garold Leon “Gary” Greer
Garold Leon “Gary” Greer, also known as “Sarge”, 82, of West Columbia, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 surrounded by family in Angleton, Texas. He was born on April 18, 1937 Coffeyville, Kansas to Hansford and Marguerite (Bonham) Greer.
Garold was a combat veteran of the Dominican Republic and Vietnam (2 tours), having received the Combat Infantry Badge, two awards of the Bronze Star, two awards of the Army Commendation Ribbon, one award of the Army Expedition Ribbon, one award of Korean Service Ribbon, six awards of the Good Conduct Ribbon, and Master Parachutist Badge (111 jumps). He retired from the Army after 20 years in 1974. Thereafter he worked at Phillips Petroleum Company (Sweeny Complex) for 22-1/2 years. He was a Past District 16 Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Past Post Commander of VFW Post 8551 (Sweeny), member of the Masonic Lodge in Old Ocean , member of the Knights of Columbus and Past President of Chapter 39 of the Special Forces Association (Houston).
Gary was a very proud Army Vet. He had a Team House (think “man cave”) in his backyard. It was decorated with army and special forces memorabilia in red, white, and blue, plus had all the modern conveniences for the entire neighborhood to enjoy. Many parties and family gatherings were held there. He was very proud of his Team House because he had done a lot of the work himself and he loved having friends and family over to enjoy it.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at 9:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Burial will be held at Houston National Cemetery in Houston on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Joshua R. Harley, Seth M. Phillips, Aaron M. Phillips; friends, Larry Dunn, Greg Pyles, and Glenn James. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Bettorf, Greg Boatwright, David Weeks, Allie Thacker Jr., Charles Woodrow, Chapter 39, SFA, and VFW West Brazos Post 8551.
Gary is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda J. Greer; son, Richard L. Greer and wife, Cherry; daughters, Claudia Bessler and Kellee Greer Russom; grandchildren, Manuel Zimmermann, Joshua Harley and wife, Jennifer, Seth Phillips, Ramona Zimmermann and husband, Andre, and Aaron Phillips; great grandchildren, Raelynn and Tristin Struthers, Aubree Phillips, and just recently born Maximilian Leon Zimmermann.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Garold Sean Greer; brother, Keith Dale Greer; and sister, Marilyn Jean Greer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Garold’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project or to a charity of your choice.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486. (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
