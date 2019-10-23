Rich James
Richard James passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27 in Lake Jackson, Texas at the age of 74, with his wife and two daughters by his side.
Rich was loved dearly by his family. He is survived by his wife, Diane James; children, Lara Baker and Lindsey Bouchet and their spouses Mike Baker and Aurélien Bouchet, of Houston, TX; sister-in-law Nancy James of Mesa, AZ; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Karen Stewart of Diamond Point, TX; as well as his grandchildren, Daphne, daughter of Lara and Mike, and Austin and Andrew, sons of Lindsey and Aurélien. Rich is also survived by beloved family members Terri Lynn Stephan, Brian James, and Mickey McKnight. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie and G.M. James of Stillwater, OK and his brother, Terry James, of Mesa, AZ.
Rich was born on January 6, 1945, in Durant, OK. “Richie” graduated from Ada, OK high school, where he was the quarterback for the state champion Cougars his senior year. He and Diane met while they were students at Oklahoma State University. Rich received his degree in electrical engineering in January,1968, and married Diane on February 7 of the same year. Rich then attended Air Force officer training school. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, New York. In 1977, he and Diane moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma. They spent 3 years in Tulsa; during which time they welcomed their first daughter, Lara. They moved to Lake Jackson in 1980 and welcomed their second daughter, Lindsey, a year later. After several years with Taylor Instruments, Rich joined Fisher-Rosemont/Emerson, where he eventually retired as a regional sales manager. He found fulfillment, as well as success, in his career and was well admired by his peers.
Beyond work, Rich always enjoyed cooking, travelling, golf and sports of all kind, and spending time with his family. His children remember him as a kind, patient and dedicated father who encouraged them to pursue their goals and see the world. After retiring in 2013, Rich enjoyed volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, watching TV while petting his poochies, collecting antiques (a passion that spanned decades), and sharing holidays with family at their beach house in Galveston. Rich and Diane celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018 and were able to take a remarkable trip to South Africa to celebrate.
Rich was an intelligent, calm, even-tempered man who was a great husband, caring father, loving grandfather and a faithful friend to many. For 6 years, he met his many cancer challenges with strength, resolve and courage. He will live on in our hearts and memories, as well as in the lives of his children and grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Lake Jackson, TX, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rich’s life.
Should friends desire, flowers are welcomed or contributions may be sent to Habitat for Humanity, checks can be made out to Brazoria County Habitat for Humanity with a note ‘IN MEMORY OF RICH JAMES’ and mailed to: Habitat Restore; attn: Dave Edgington; 12 Circle Way, Lake Jackson, TX 77566
