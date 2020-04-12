John “Butch” Nelson Rohr
July 6, 1941 –
April 5, 2020
John “Butch” Nelson Rohr, 78, of Angleton passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Galveston.
Mr Rohr was born July 6, 1941 in Edcouch, Texas to Sam J. & Bea A. (Stephens) Rohr.
He was a US Army Veteran and served in Vietnam, a member of Angleton First Baptist Church and the American Legion.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his loving wife and best friend, Karen Minson Rohr; sons, Jason S. Rohr, Keith E. Rohr, Bradley D. Rohr, Bryan R. Rohr, Jim Minson, Shawn Minson; and daughter, Shannon Minson; seven grandsons & one grandaughter. Butch was loved by everyone who knew him.
Due to COVID-19, all services will be private with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
