Herbert Gregg Brandenburg
November 6, 1946 –
December 22, 2019
On Sunday, December 22, 2019, Herbert Gregg Brandenburg, loving husband and father of two daughters, passed away at the age of 73.
Gregg was born at Dow Magnesium Hospital in Velasco, Texas on November 6, 1946. He lived his entire life in Lake Jackson. He worked for Dow chemical for over 30 years retiring in 2000.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Evelyn Brandenburg; his two daughters, Sheryl Smith (Don), Kelley Frey (Paul); grandchildren, Branden, Devon, Ethan and Darby; and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Cliff and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27 at Lakewood Funeral Chapel at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The Cancer Society or Chapelwood Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.