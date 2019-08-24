John Alex Biggers, Jr.
John Alex Biggers, Jr., 67, of Lake Jackson, Texas passed away on August 16, 2019.
Johnny (Pogo Possum) was born to John A. Biggers and Esther M. Biggers on July 14, 1952, in Houston, TX. He was a 1970 graduate of Brazosport High School and received degrees in math (Baylor University) and Chemical Engineering (Texas A&M). Johnny worked in the Chemical and Petroleum industries until his retirement in 2015.
Johnny grew up in Lake Jackson’s early days, representing the rich history of neighborhood kids that called themselves the Palm Lanians (those who lived on Palm Lane) and Carnatians (those who lived on Carnation). He had a strong faith in Christ and grew up as a member of First Baptist Church Lake Jackson. Johnny was an Eagle Scout and loved the outdoors. He helped raise cattle with his father from a young age and continued in the ranching business until his death. Additionally, Johnny entertained the community, serving in the area Clown’s Guild as “Mud Bug” the clown, alongside his mother known as “Sunny Honey.” He was also a part of Toastmasters and was an auctioneer. Johnny was a member of First Baptist Church La Marque.
Johnny Biggers was preceded in death by his parents, John A Biggers Sr., and Esther M. Biggers; and his brother, Eddie Biggers.
Johnny is survived by his sisters, Barbara Krenek (Ron) and Deborah Smith (David); four nieces, two nephews, and their children; and numerous relatives and friends.
Serving as pallbearers are Ron Krenek, Nathan Smith, Adam Toth, Rick Geshay, Bob Bradley, and Leroy Hurta.
Honorary pallbearers are Matthew Smith, Bo Landers, Jerry Esmond, and C.W. Simons.
Visitation will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday, August 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Restwood Funeral Home with Dr. David Smith officiating.
