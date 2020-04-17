Mary Louise Spiller
A family visitation for Mary Louise Spiller, 66, of Houston will be Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486 (979) 345-3433.
Burial will follow at Mims Community Cemetery, Brazoria, Texas 77422
The complete obituary may be read, heartfelt condolences may be left and signing of the guest registry may be done by visiting our website at www.violafh.com.
