Joyce Janelle Allen
Joyce Janelle Allen, 75 of Angleton, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
She was born on November 18, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas to Horace & Mildred Gumm Roberts.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, 1 grandchild, and 1 great-grandchild.
Joyce and Robert owned Brazosport Tree Service together, serving our community for over 40yrs. Joyce was a very loving wife and mother and loved flowers and being outdoors.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Wayne Allen, her children, Robert (Pam) Allen, Janet (Martin) Edson, Tina Allen, David Allen, Crystal (Michael Randall) Horton, 16 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, and brother Earl Roberts (Brenda).
Memorial services will be held at 6:00p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas.
