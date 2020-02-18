Michael Arthur Gillman
Bear
May 21, 1957 –
February 12, 2020
Michael went to be with our Lord in heaven on February 12, 2020. He was born in Bay City, Michigan on May 21, 1957 to Donald and Shirley (Reminder) Gillman.
He is survived by his sisters, Sandra Gillman of Cleburne, TX, Bonnie Lain husband Donald Lain of Cleburne, TX, brother; Patrick Gillman and his wife Susan Gillman of Alvin, TX; five nieces and nephews, Cody Lain, Kristen Lain, Amy Gilstrap, Matthew Malish, Michael Malish; and seven great nieces and nephews, Blain Lenior, Madilyn Lain, Andrew Gentry, Emily Gentry, Becky Gentry, Lucas Malish and Jacob Malish.
He was preceded by parent, Donald W. Gillman.
Michael loved sports since he was 9 years old. He went to Ohio State University and played football until he was injured. He loved to bowl and dance he won many awards for them all. He loved to fish with his friends, Joe and Matt.
Michael gave his all to his family, friends and special interest. He was a strong man and great friend to all he knew. He never met a stranger.
He is now with our Lord and his father Donald “Tinker” Gillman, he will be a guardian angel to all his friend and family.
The family wants to thank everyone who helped during his illness we also want to thank the hospital and all friends who helped transport him in his time of need. Special thanks to all.
Family will receive friends at Lakewood Funeral Chapel at 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Funeral services will be at St. Michaels at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
