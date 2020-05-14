Marsha Davenport Logue
March 12, 1950 –
May 8, 2020
On May 8, 2020; the Lord gave Marsha Davenport Logue her wings to join Him and His angels. She was born on March 12, 1950 to CJ and Evelyn Davenport in Grenada, Mississippi.
Marsha had an amazing and full life. She was a nuclear chemist and worked on the MARS rover when she worked at DuPont. She was amazing at arts and crafts, making both daughters’ wedding dresses. Marsha enjoyed playing Blackjack, and had been to every casino in Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
She was a beloved wife and amazing mother, grandmother, and loving sister. Her family meant everything to her. She had a contagious smile and laugh you will never forget.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Thomas Logue, Jr.; parents, CJ and Evelyn Davenport; and daughter, Lisa Mitchell.
Marsha is survived by her sons, John Thomas (Kristi) Logue, III; Troy Logue; daughter, Misty (Chase) Moore; grandchildren, Morgan Logue, Jordan Logue, John Thomas Logue, IV, Stefan Mitchell, Meghan Mitchell, Colby Mitchell, Kaleb Mink, Kassidy Mink, and Carly Carew; great-grandchildren, Haydyn Mitchell, Tanner Mills, and Jerry Mills; and brothers, Joey Davenport; and Steven (Pam) Davenport.
Serving as pallbearers are Ty Logue, Stefan Mitchell, Colby Mitchell, Kassidy Mink, Chris Fox, and Troy Logue.
A Gathering to Share Memories of Marsha will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home in Clute, Texas. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Restwood Funeral Home. The burial services will be held at Restwood Memorial Park in Clute, Texas immediately following the Celebration of Life Service.
