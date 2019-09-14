Robert Boris Gaul
Robert Boris Gaul, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed from this life into the presence of the Lord early Sunday morning, September 1, 2019. He will be missed by all who knew him, especially by his wife, Jane whom he loved for sixty-one incredible years.
Bob was born on October 17, 1930, in the International Settlement of Shanghai, China to parents Igor and Katerina Goloobkoff. He and his family managed to survive the Japanese occupation during World War II and made their way to the United States sponsored by relatives. In the years that followed, Bob earned a Master’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering from UC Berkeley and met an adventurous young nurse from Toronto, Canada, his future wife. Bob traveled the world with Jane by his side, working for several oil companies. He was highly respected for his experience and contacts. He and Jane taught us the value of education and learning, and of staying committed to one’s spouse through the good times and the hardships.
Bob loved life. He understood the importance of friendship, and most of all, the value of family. He and his wife, Jane, were passionate about exploring new cities, discovering the local culture, learning different languages, and meeting new people. Their willingness to share their experiences showed us that being diverse and unique is not something to fear, but to something to embrace.
We miss you very much Grand-Dad, especially your big grin, but we look forward to seeing you again one day. You can meet us at the Gates of Heaven, show us the sights and introduce us to your new friends!
Bob is survived by his wife, Jane; his children, Marilyn, Katherine, Robert, and their families; and his nephew, Warren, and his family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.