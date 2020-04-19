Thomas E. Smith
March 31, 1931 –
April 5, 2020
Thomas E. Smith, 89, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on March 31, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, to Glen and Cecil (Studer) Smith.
Tom’s work in conservation spanned 62 years and resulted in the establishment and expansion of hundreds of wildlife refuges, conservation areas and conservation easements. During his 36 year career with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, he personally directed and successfully completed the purchase of more than 1 million acres of land in the Western United States as additions to the National Wildlife Refuge System. He received numerous awards including the Department of the Interior’s Distinguished Service Award and the President’s Public Service Award from The Nature Conservancy. Since his retirement from the Service in 1994, he worked as a Land Preservation Consultant for the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation. He continued to work to form partnerships with state and local agencies, non-profit conservation organizations, corporations and land owners to conserve thousands of acres of land for wildlife throughout the western states.
Thomas was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Helen Smith; and son, Glen Smith.
He is survived by his daughter, Jean Smith Chavez (Matthew), of Austin, Texas; and granddaughter. Erica Gibson (Stephen Cohen), of Portland, Oregon.
Remembrances may be made to: Cradle of Texas Conservancy, Land Conservation Fund, 300 S. 15th Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486
