Clifford Thomas Jones
May 15, 1942 –
November 10, 2019
Clifford Thomas Jones was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on May 15, 1942 to parents, Clifford Maurice Jones and Iris Dilts Jones. Tom, as he was known, passed away on November 10, 2019 after succumbing to the effects of Parkinson’s and Dementia in Livingston, Texas. His father, mother and younger brother Richard Jones preceded him in death. He is survived by his love of his life, Glynda Jones, wife of 28 years; sister Janine Cook & Husband Michael; sons, Kevin Jones & wife Cheryl, Brian Jones & wife Yukari; granddaughters, Shelby and Syndney Jones; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; step-daughter, Cynthia Lainer & husband Thelbert; step grandsons, Brad Clements & wife Stehani, Zachary Clements & wife Holly; step grandchildren, Kenedy, Colby, Calleb Clements, Joe and Shelby Music.
Tom retired from Dow Chemical after 33 years from working in the human resource department. He worked for HISD after retirement for 6 years, before he and Glynda built their dream home in Georgetown, Texas (Sun City). They had many good years there until the onset of Parkinson’s and moved to Livingston to be closer to family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Provident Memory Care in Livingston for all the care that was given to Tom. Also Thank you to Kindred Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.