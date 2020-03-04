Bobby Jack Shoopman
November 1, 1939 –
February 23, 2020
Bobby Jack Shoopman, 80, of Brazoria, Texas, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Bobby was born on November 1, 1939, to Aubrey and Ruth Shoopman in Oilton, Oklahoma.
Bobby was an independent contractor for over 57 years. He had many interests throughout his life. He was a licensed pilot and had a passion for flying his airplanes. He enjoyed offshore fishing, photography, building and flying model rockets and airplanes, and building computers. He loved his family and cherished his grandchildren. Bobby never met a stranger and he was a friend to everyone he met.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Nelda Gates Shoopman; sons, Mikeal (Mike) Shoopman and wife, Renee of Brazoria, Texas; Steven Shelby of Jefferson City, Missouri; daughters, Bobbie Shoopman Shaffer and husband, Mark of Lake Jackson; Karen Shelby Shields and husband, Bubba of Calliham, Texas; grandchildren, Heather Shoopman of Bridge City, Texas; Chelsea Cladwell of Austin, Texas; Kaela Shaffer of Lake Jackson, Texas; Mallory Shaffer of Lake Jackson, Texas; Jason Shields and wife Vanessa of Calliham, Texas; Joni Nichols and husband Travis of Brazoria, Texas; great grandchildren, Steven, Kaitlyn, Matthew, Alliona, Rey Rey, Ava, Amari, Amiyah, Arieal, Derek, and Avery.
Bobby was pr e ceded in death by his father, Aubrey Shoopman; mother, Ruth Richardson Shoopman; wife of 22 years, Mikie Nettles Shoopman; brothers, Al Shoopman and Howard Shoopman.
A celebration of life is scheduled for March 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Brazos Pointe Fellowship 679 Hwy 332 W, Lake Jackson, TX 77566. Online condolences may be left for the family by signing the guest book at lakewoodfuneralchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association in memory of Bobby Shoopman.
