Dolores Chafin
Dolores Chafin, 85, of Sweeny, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was born on January 11, 1934 in El Reno, Oklahoma to Arthur and Elma (Little) McGee.
Dolores was a member of the Pink Ladies and of the Crazy Quilt Bee of Lake Jackson. She loved traveling the U.S. with her husband in their motor home. Dolores enjoyed jewelry making, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and loved her dogs, Pepper and Angel.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 2 , 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Sweeny with John Price officiating. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Richard Chafin; daughters, Susan Davidson and husband, Dwight, and Shelli Hoff and husband, Marshall; brother, Larry Ketner and wife, Deborah; grandchildren, Corey Davidson and wife, Michelle, Josh Davidson, Colton Hoff, Caden Hoff, William Walsh, and Kevin Staggs and wife, Ashton; great-grandchildren, Lily, Chloe, Finn, Gunnar, and Sylas Davidson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Donald Staggs; and son, Ricky Staggs.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
