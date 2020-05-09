Frieda Ray South Lewis Sharp
June 29, 1951 –
April 24, 2020
Frieda (fondly known as Meme by her family), was born June 29, 1951 in Freeport, Texas and died April 24, 2020 in Lake Jackson, Texas. Beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Frieda had a deep love of nature, gardening, her pet birds and cats, and her family. She had an uncanny knowledge of plants, flowers and aromatherapy. Frieda was always quick-witted with intelligent and humorous comebacks in every conversation. She loved crafting and painting, and had a special knack for decorating. She was definitely one-of-a-kind.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert South.
She is survived by her mother, Helen South; husband, Lee Sharp; daughter, Heather Lewis; sister, Dana Daniel (Jack); stepchildren, Todd and Marcella Sharp; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, great-nieces and life-long friends.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the home healthcare nurses, hospice nurses, and Tammy Gonzales for their selfless acts of kindness during Frieda’s final days.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, the family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that you plant a rose bush in her memory.
