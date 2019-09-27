Velma Harper Ackermann
Velma Harper Ackermann, 93, of Lake Jackson, TX went to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Velma was born to Mack and Ora Harper on May 24, 1926 in Colorado City, TX.
Velma is preceded in death by her husband, Reuben; parents, Mack and Ora Harper; and sister, Maxine Parker.
Velma is survived by her two sons, Robert (Connie) Aubrey and David Aubrey; and sister, Sarah Cannon. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Carriage Inn, 130 Lake Rd.; in Lake Jackson, TX starting at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in Velma’s honor; can be made to Arms of Hope, Medina Campus 21300 State HWY 16-North, Medina, TX 78055.
