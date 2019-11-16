Lorraine Rita Gray Jennings
Born: November 27, 1930
Passed: November 14, 2019
Lorraine Gray was born in Carrolltown Pennsylvania to the parents of Thomas and Mary Jane Gray; she was 88 years old shy of 13 days of turning 89 when she passed in Pearland Texas. She moved to Illinois and meet the love of her life Walton Robert Jennings. They married on May 20, 1950, in Silvis Illinois. Moved to Florida and then on to Texas. They were married for 60 wonderful years through the hard times and the good times. Having 6 children made it lean sometimes but there was lots of love, laughter, tears, and fun. Lorraine was happiest working in her yard and loved spending time playing Bingo with her two best friends, Ysabel Hyman and Francis Schwartz at the Knights of Columbus hall in Angleton Texas. She loved working jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, and painting on ceramic figurines. She was a big believer in donating “Life Juice” faithfully to the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, she donated over 10 gallons in her lifetime.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Walton, and 6 of her 8 siblings: Marie Wojno, Cyril Gray, Elizabeth Marana, Marian Gray, Dolores Gray, and Patrick Gray. She has one surviving sibling Thomas Gray, Geneseo Illinois.
Lorraine is survived by her 6 children. Rob Jennings of Angleton Texas, Karen Jennings of Anniston Alabama, Mark Jennings and wife Susan of Freeport Texas, Patricia Jennings and Husband Lee Crosby Texas, Natalie Jennings of Angleton Texas, and Thomas Jennings of Lake Jackson Texas. Grandchildren, Joey Benge, Anthony Benge and wife Janice, Tommie Jennings, Danielle Stone and husband Morgan, Walton Jennings II, Sean Jennings, Darrion Jennings, David Surgent and wife Becky. As well as 11 great grandchildren with 1 boy on the way. Her remark to everyone that came to visit or she spoke on the phone with was always “BE SWEET!” She is now with the love of her life. She will be greatly missed especially for her Walking To School Cookies.
Public Visitation will be Thursday November 21st from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Palm’s Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Knights of Columbus in Angleton, Texas.
