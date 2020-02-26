Lonnie Gene Mathews
October 25, 1953 –
February 23, 2020
Lonnie Gene Mathews, 66, of Sweeny, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born on October 25, 1953 in Houston, Texas to Lee and Natalie (Glenn) Mathews.
A graveside service was held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Sweeny Cemetery. Leslie Davis officiated.
Lonnie is survived by his son, Lloyd Alan Mathews and his sons, Carson and Mason Mathews; daughter, Bridget Mathews Hearn and husband, Steven and their daughter, Cameron Hearn; brother, Joseph Mathews; sister, Becky Mathews Scott; nephew, John Lee Scott and wife, Natasha and their children, Sheridyn and Rowdy Chancey; great-niece and great-nephews, Mathew, Kaylee, and Cameron Allen; along with his best friend, Beth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Tonya Scott Allen.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX 634 S. Columbia Dr., 77486 (979)-345-3232.
Online condolences may be left for the family by the visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
