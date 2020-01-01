Cameron Garth Collette
October 28, 1998 –
December 28, 2019
Cameron Garth Collette, 21, of Danbury passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday January 4th, 2020 at Community Baptist Church in Danbury. Visitation will be at the Church Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Cameron was born October 28, 1998 in Angleton, Texas and was a 2017 graduate of Danbury High School. He was active in the Chenango Steller 4-H, a member of the Brazoria County Fair Assoc where he served on several committees and the Texas Junior Brahman Assoc. He worked for Macon Sash and Door.
Cameron loved raising and working with livestock and showed cattle extensively. He had a smile that would light up a room and was a good friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Christine and Edward Collette and George and Betty Davis; uncles, Leon, Fred and Blaine Collette and Paul Davis; and aunt, Kimberly Hall.
Survivors include his mother, Anita Collette; uncles and aunts, Christopher Collette, Tim Collette, Trina Collette Gentry, L’Ella and Joe Ramirez, Richard and Nancy Davis, Nancy Davis Jones, Lisa and Joe Solis and Wayne Hall; numerous cousins and many, many, many friends.
Pallbearers will be Evan Eversole, Justin Rossow, Kyler Ward, Case Frank, Zach Frank and Nick Gill.
In lieu of usual remembrances, the family ask that donations in Cameron’s name be made to the The Brahman Foundation Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 151, Hungerford, TX 77448.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ 979-849-4343. Online condolences may be sent at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
