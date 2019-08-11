Arnoldo Ramos Arambula
Arnoldo Ramos Arambula, 82, of Angleton, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born December 22, 1936 in Santa Isabel, Texas to Matias and Feliz Arambula.
Arnoldo was a man of many talents. He lived to work. He loved to play and watch baseball, as well as going fishing whenever he could. His favorite thing was spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Maria Guadalupe Vela Arambula; his children, Patricia Arambula Morgan and husband Joe, Arnoldo Arambula Jr. and wife Reva, Adrian Arambula, Zenia Arambula Suarez and husband Ernesto; grandchildren, Cordelia Prazak Page, Charles Prazak, Isaac and Isabel Suarez-Arambula; great-grandchild, Dylon Page; and a host of other family and dear friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. Funeral Services will follow, starting at 6:00 p.m. with Deacon Luis Hernandez officiating.
Burial will be a Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Laredo, Texas.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.