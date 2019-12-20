Aaron James Sparkman Dec 20, 2019 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Aaron James Sparkman “AJ” Funeral Services for Aaron James Sparkman, 30, of Greensburg, LA, are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria.He passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Louisiana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Surfing Santas ready to ride the waves C-BISD to implement bus safety technology Local Artist Paints District 25's Ornament for 2019 Texas House Christmas Tree 7 proposed amendments will go on ballot from Charter Review Committee LJ Blue Santa helps record number of kids Former local standouts playing in upcoming FBS bowl games Battle of BISD takes Brazoria County rivalry to new intensity Community calendar for Dec 20, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSPCA wants out of 20-year contract earlyHeroes welcome at West Columbia shelterTHE SCOOP: Chipotle interested in Lake JacksonPower park plan worries Angleton pairTHE SCOOP: la Madeleine coming to Lake JacksonLJ implements per-player baseball and softball feesOlin to close two Freeport plantsSteven Russell WelchSweeny hires new city managerTerry Lee Smith Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedGUEST COLUMN: It's all spelled out in Constitution (18)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: African American history will improve Texas schools (14)Acclaims and a shame for Dec. 17, 2019 (13)MICHAEL MORRIS: Impeachment coverage not priority (10)BYRON YORK: Steele dossier officially malarkey (8)Letter to the editor for Dec. 4, 2019 (8)BYRON YORK: Democrats have always been eager to impeach Trump (7)BYRON YORK: Dems want to keep Ukraine probe origins secret (6)BYRON YORK: Impeachment dynamics change in Senate (5)Acclaims and a shame for Dec. 9, 2019 (5) Online Poll Chick-fil-A announced this week it no longer will donate to three groups that oppose gay marriage, including the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Will this affect whether you eat at the popular fast-food chain? You voted: Yes, I will eat there less often. Yes, I will eat there more often. No, I will eat there about the same. Not sure. Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Facts. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Mansfield Industrial Hiring Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.