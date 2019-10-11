Robert Steven McCombs
“Flounder Pounder”
August 13, 1965 — September 20, 2019
Robert Steven McCombs was born to Bob and Mary McCombs of Texas on August 13th, 1965. After the passing of his parents, Bill and Louise took him in as their own. Steven spent most of his childhood in Freeport, Texas along with his siblings. Steven was a man of many talents. He worked in construction, maintenance, and fishing/shrimping. Steven wasn’t all work and no play by an means. He loved fishing, camping and hunting. Fishing was one of his passions and was known as the “flounder pounder”. Along with being outdoors, Steven enjoyed going to the local bar to sing karaoke, play pool and hang out with friends.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Mary McCombs, Bill and Louise Brogdon; and sister, Susan McCombs.
Steven is survived by his common law wife, Anita Balboa; his brother, Billy Brogdon; his children, Cody Williams, Robert McCombs, Briana McCombs, Crystal McCombs, Matthew Ramone and Vivian Balboa. His is also survived by his grandchildren, Cody Jr., Cash, Joshlynn, Aubrey and Cambrey; and his childhood friends, Randy King (Freeport) and Jerry Wooten (Pflugerville).
Celebration of life will be held at the Freeport T-docks, 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019.
