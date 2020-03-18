Alonso de los Santos Loeza
November 1, 1933 –
March 9, 2020
Alonso de los Santos Loeza, 86, of Clute, TX passed from this life into eternal life on March 9, 2020. Alonso was born to Quiterio and Angela Andueza Loeza on November 1, 1933 in Merida, Mexico.
Alonso was married to Ernestina Valencia Loeza in Mexico City, Mexico on April 25, 1975. Alonso was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, spending time with his grandchildren, and spoiling his chihuahua dogs. He had many friends and he always had great stories to tell about them and his family.
He spent his later years in Clute, TX, but also lived in Merida, MEX, Mexico City, MEX, El Paso, TX, San Francisco, CA, Canadian, TX, Freeport, TX, and Jones Creek, TX. There were few places that he would go to and not encounter a friend.
Alonso was preceded in death by his parents, Quiterio and Angela; ex-wife Harriet Marin; siblings Felipe, Carmelo, Nicolasa, Elias, Cacho, Lupe, and Raul; and daughter Ruby.
Alonso is survived by his wife Ernestina; brother Luis; children Rodolfo, Alonso, Ricardo, Rolando, Chel, Joaquin, Carlos, and Sally; grandchildren Albert, Jessie, Vanessa, Marcus, Ivan, Siarrah, Larz, Lilith, and Daniel; and great grandchildren Ruby, Aiden, Adalynn, Anthony and Julian.
A Gathering to Share Memories of Alonso’s Life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home in Clute, TX.
A Celebration of Alonso’s Life will be held immediately following the Gathering at 1:00 p.m.
