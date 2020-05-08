Amy Lorene Hoffman
June 18, 1931 –
May 5, 2020
Amy Lorene Hoffman, 88, of Lake Jackson passed away on May 5, 2020. She was born June 18, 1931 in Chester, Texas to Jim L. Riley and Essie C. Riley.
She is preceded in death by daughter, Laverne Sims; and sons, Robert E. Hoffman and Jerry C. Hoffman.
Amy Lorene is survived by son, Larry Hoffman and wife, Bellamy; daughter, Lynda Groves and husband, Mike; son, Benjamin L. Hoffman; grandchildren, Randall Groves and wife, Carol, Stuart Groves and wife, Jennifer, Larry Mortenson, Kelia Gartman and husband, Rob, Kelly Silewicz and husband, Ben, Jenny Martinez and husband, Jeff, Jim Hoffman, Ryan Tamez and wife, Yukari and Brian Tamez; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.